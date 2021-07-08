Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.