Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Morganton, NC

The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

