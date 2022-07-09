The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Morganton, NC
