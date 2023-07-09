The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in Morganton, NC
