The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sun…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Tod…
This evening in Morganton: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forec…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The foreca…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's conditions…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.