The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that i…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 deg…
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Lo…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. …
Morganton's evening forecast: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overni…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sunday.…