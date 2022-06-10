Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.