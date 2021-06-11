The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Morganton, NC
