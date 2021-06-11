 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

