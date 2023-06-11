It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. It should be a fair…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…