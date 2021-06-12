Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.