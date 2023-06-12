Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Morganton, NC
