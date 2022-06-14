Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Morganton, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 105. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

