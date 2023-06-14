Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2023 in Morganton, NC
