Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.