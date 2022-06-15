Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for hi…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Monday…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Morganton folks should be pre…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperature…