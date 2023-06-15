The Morganton area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. It should be a fair…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a 63…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of su…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of…