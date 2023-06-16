Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2023 in Morganton, NC
