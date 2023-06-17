The Morganton area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. It should be a fair…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a 63…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of su…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57…