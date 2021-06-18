Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are ex…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies …
This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a very hot day tomorro…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a very hot day to…
This evening in Morganton: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 …