Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.