The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Morganton, NC
