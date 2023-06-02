The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the ra…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderst…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 61 degrees is to…