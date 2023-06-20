Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from TUE 6:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.