Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from TUE 6:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of su…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57…
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a 63…