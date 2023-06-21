Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until THU 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
