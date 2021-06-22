 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

