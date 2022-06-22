Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Morganton, NC

The Morganton area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.