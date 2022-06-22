The Morganton area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the making…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
This evening in Morganton: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showin…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Morganton folks should be prepared for h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.