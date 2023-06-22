Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until THU 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57…
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…