Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 …
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Morganton folks should be prepared for h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Wednesday. Temperatu…
For the drive home in Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.