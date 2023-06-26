Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.