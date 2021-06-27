Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.