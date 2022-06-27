 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert