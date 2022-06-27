Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.