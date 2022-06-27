Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Morganton, NC
