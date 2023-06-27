Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees to…
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. There is a 50% chance …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees.…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…