The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. There is a 50% chance …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees.…
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.