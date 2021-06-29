Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.