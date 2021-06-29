The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees toda…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
This evening in Morganton: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees toda…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It shoul…