Morganton will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sun…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Tod…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Thursday…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 th…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's conditions…
This evening in Morganton: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast i…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It…