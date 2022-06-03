 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Local Weather

