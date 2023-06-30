Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until SAT 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees.…
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. There is a 50% chance …
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…