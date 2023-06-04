It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.