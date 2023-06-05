The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2023 in Morganton, NC
