Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.