Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.