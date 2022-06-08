The Morganton area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it w…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
This evening in Morganton: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast i…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is a 38% c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton are…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Morganton folks should be prepared for h…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunde…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Thursday…