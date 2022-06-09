The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Morganton, NC
