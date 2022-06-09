Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Morganton, NC

The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.