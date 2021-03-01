 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Local Weather

