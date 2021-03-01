Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sun…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. M…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The UV index …
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Morganton. It should reac…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast…