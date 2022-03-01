Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.