It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Winds …
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for …
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…