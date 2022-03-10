Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.