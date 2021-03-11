Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
It will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see …
This evening in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a …
This evening in Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50…