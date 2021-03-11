 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert