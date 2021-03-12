Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.