Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Local Weather

