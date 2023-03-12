Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.