Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Morganton, NC
